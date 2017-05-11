Patriotic Front deputy spokesperson Frank Bwalya says the ruling party is in agreement with calls to pray for incarcerated opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Bwalya says prayer may help transform Hichilema, who is charged with treason, like the case was with the biblical Saul.

BELOW IS FRANK BWALYA'S STATEMENT

MAY 10, 2017.PF WELCOMES CALLS TO PRAY FOR DETAINED UPND LEADER MR HAKAINDE HICHILEMA

We have noticed that calls to pray for the detained United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Mr Hakainde Hichilema, including the one I made on a Lusaka based radio station recently are receiving mixed feelings with some people opposing such prayers on grounds that Mr Hichilema has been refusing to take part in national prayers.

Against this background, we wish to put it on record that our party sincerely welcomes calls to pray for the detained UPND leader.

We believe in the power of prayer and that God still works miracles of transforming people in the same way he made Saul become Paul the instrument of evangelisation.

The condition Mr Hichilema and some of his supporters find themselves in could be the appropriate situation for God to touch him in a special way and make him a national asset in promoting peace, forgiveness and reconciliation in Zambia while still striving to be President one day.

Therefore we wish to dissociate our party from sentiments that Zambians should not pray for Mr Hichilema since he has consistently refused to join Zambians in praying for peace, reconciliation and unity such as we have been having on 18th October after President Edgar Chagwa Lungu promulgated the National Day of Prayer.

Acknowledging the fact that it may be a security risk for our members to join public prayers for Mr Hichilema, we instead urge all our members to join such prayers in spirit and earnestly pray for him. Doing so will go a long way to demonstrate the true Christian spirituality of praying for one another especially during trying moments.

Finally, we are praying that Mr Hichilema will received a fair trial and that justice will be done in his cases.

Frank Bwalya

DEPUTY SPOKESPERSON