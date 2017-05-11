THE //Karas Regional Council has yet to act on investigation findings which unearthed the irregular and wasteful spending of N$77 million that was meant for capital projects last year.

Urban development minister Sophia Shaningwa wrote to the council on 29 March, demanding feedback on what action has been taken by 13 April.

"If no action has been taken, I want an explanation of the reasons thereof, and your proposed remedial measures or corrective action," she stated.

The council, Shaningwa said, had failed to provide her with a comprehensive report by 31 October 2016 on actions taken as per the ministry's earlier recommendations.

//Karas Regional Council chairperson Jan Scholtz yesterday confirmed receipt of Shaningwa's letter, saying the council was hoping to meet with the minister to discuss the auditors' findings.

Without going into detail, Scholtz said the council had a "different opinion" on the findings.

"As soon as we get an audience with the minister, we will look at how best to deal with the findings in the interest of council," he said.

The chairperson revealed that Shaningwa had not responded yet to the meeting request.

The ministry's audit team uncovered the wasteful and irregular spending during an assessment of capital projects implementation last year for the period between 2010/2011 to 2016/17.

The investigation team recommended that a criminal case be opened against an architect, simply identified as F M Hercules, who has since died, and that the former chief regional officer be held accountable for some of the irregular spending and missing funds.