11 May 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Motorcycling - Riders Prepare Raid - International Race

Cabinda — At least 28 motorbike riders from Cabinda and Luanda provinces are preparing a 10-km raid race dubbed "Raid-Internacional Angola 15 Anos de Paz" with the aim of crossing the countries of the Southern Africa region.

Speaking to Angop on Wednesday in Cabinda, the 59 years old racer, representing the said province in this raid, said the adventure will take placefrom June 1 up to July 28.

He added that the raid crossing Luanda (Angola), Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe and South Africa is also aimed at celebrating the 15 years of peace in Angola.

According to the source, the event is also dedicated in loving memory of the deceased general,José Pedro "Zé Pedro", and the former motorcycle racer, Jorge Varela "Jorginho".

