Hakainde Hichilema, the UPND president, is spending the whole day at court battling his cases today.

In his first appearance this morning, Hichilema is facing Magistrate Malumani on a case of allegedly insulting police officers.

The treason case will come up before Magistrate Simusamba at 14:30 this afternoon.

Meanwhile, there was commotion at the Lusaka Magistrates' Court as UPND cadres and Hakainde Hichilema's relatives had a tough time to access the courtroom.

A group of police officers at the entrance of courtroom number 12 failed to control the situation as many wanted to enter in order to follow the proceedings in the case in which Hichilema is accused of using insulting language on police officers who went to apprehend him last month.

But the courtroom is too small to accommodate everyone.

Some UPND security officers tried to create space for party officials that arrived but ordinary members that came early were resisting to give up their seats.

Members of the press too had difficulties accessing the courtroom. They were told to wait until 08:30 but at that time, it was a push and pull situation despite having identify cards.

Lawyers also had a tough time entering the courtroom because the entrance was crowded. For over an hour, police officers were still trying to control the sitting arrangement whilst awaiting magistrate Greenwell Malumani to commence proceedings.