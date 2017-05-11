11 May 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Diamonds Production Might Reach 13.8 Million Carats Per Year

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The production of diamonds in Angola might increase from 9 million carats to 13.8 million carats per year, in the 2017-2022 period, in the framework of the process of modernising the extractive industry, as outlined in the ruling MPLA party's Governance programme for the next five years.

The 2017-2022 Governance Programme of the MPLA was presented last Wednesday, in Luanda, by the party's Politburo secretary for economic and social matters, Manuel Nunes Junior.

According to the said programme, the MPLA guarantees the adoption of policies intended to boost the production of gravel from 59.8 cubic metres to 104.6 cubic metres a year.

The programme also mentions the start of the production of pig iron in the amount of 420,000 tons a year.

The MPLA states in its programme that it intends to make the diamonds sub-sector become more efficient and give a more significant contribution to the country's tax revenues.

In view of such aim, the MPLA will focus on appropriate partnerships, so that certain governmental projects can get the needed boost and others can be more speedily implemented.

The ruling party has also drafted a Strategic Plan for the Mining Sector, which stretches its scope until the year 2063.

Angola

Motorcycling - Riders Prepare Raid - International Race

At least 28 motorbike riders from Cabinda and Luanda provinces are preparing a 10-km raid race dubbed… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.