NAMRIGHTS and the Forum For the Future are appealing to the Lutheran World Federation to publicly apologise this week for its alleged condoning of human rights violations committed by Swapo between 1966 and 1989.

Executive director of the Forum For the Future, Samson Ndeikwila said yesterday at a joint press conference with NamRights in Windhoek that the unresolved issue of Namibians held in the notorious so-called Lubango dungeons in southern Angola by Swapo during the liberation war, remains a festering sore amongst Namibians.

"Then, in 1987, Sam Nujoma, the president of Swapo, went to Geneva to the offices of the World Council of Churches to ask for assistance. The issue was raised by the people there that they hear that people were being detained, and president Nujoma said it was all lies; that it was all South African propaganda.

"President Nujoma then invited the Lutheran World Federation (LWF) to send people to Angola to see for themselves. They went there and came back, making big statements that there was no evidence of people being detained by Swapo in southern Angola," Ndeikwila stated.

He said that statement was heard the world over, and after the false reports by the LWF, approximately 130 people died, a situation which could have been prevented.

"This is in line with the big conference they will have from tomorrow [today] until 14 May. I also mention that they will have a big Sunday service at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on 14 May," he added.

In the appeal to the 12th assembly of the LWF, Swapo dungeons' survivor Sylvia Shikongo expressed disappointment at the 'wall of silence' erected by the LWF in the face of the evidence of human rights violations by Swapo in the quest for independence.

"There is substantial documentary evidence demonstrating that the LWF was fully informed and aware that the Swapo leadership was involved in widespread and systematic human rights abuses, especially in Zambia and Angola," she stressed.

She added that the LWF delegation during that period allowed itself to be manipulated by the Swapo leadership, and as a result produced a grossly misleading report which betrayed hundreds of Swapo detainees languishing in the Lubango dungeons.

"Some of these detainees had been held there since 1980. Certainly, the report had encouraged even more human rights abuses by Swapo," she said.

NamRights' Phil ya Nangoloh said the LWF was compelled by the seriousness of the issue to apologise. But if they refused, there was nothing NamRights could do. However, the call was for the LWF to apologise publicly at its 12th assembly.

"The aim of this appeal is to extract an apology, the invocation of mercy and forgiveness from the assembly of the LWF," Ya Nangolo noted. "This appeal is not directed to the LWF as such, but at their assembly, because it is the highest decision-maker. We want them to consider this appeal as an issue at their congress."

He added that people were detained in the Swapo dungeons on suspicion of being apartheid South Africa's spies, which he labelled as absurd because it was highly unlikely that apartheid authorities would have sent thousands of spies. Eberhard Hofmann from the LWF media liaison desk told The Namibian yesterday that no such appeal had been received from either NamRights or FFF, but as soon as such an appeal was submitted, it would be sent to the relevant people for consideration.