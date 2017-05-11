Popular comedian Thomas Sipalo stage named Diffikoti has written a passionate note about his political perspective in Zambia revealing he has since lost friends for demonstrating his impartiality.

Sipalo says he has taken a non-partisan stance after consistently supporting incumbent President Edgar Lungu.

"I've lost some staunch PF cadre colleagues who are accusing me of been [sic] UPND... However I lost no friend from UPND when I supported EL..which is so laughable," he states.

Sipalo of the hilarious duet - Bikkilloni & Diffikoti - that debuted on Muvi TV over 15 years ago.

The comedian says Zambia is bigger than any political grouping.

BELOW IS THOMAS SIPALO'S WRITE UP

Ever since I took a stance of not been partisan and not allowing mediocre political TAGS on my wall,I've lost some staunch PF cadre colleagues who are accusing me of been UPND...

However I lost no friend from UPND when I supported EL..which is so laughable,

My decision not to tolerate divisive political discussions on my page was done purely out of merit and wider consultations...

Am a public person and my role is to put a smile on people's face,mediate and speak out for the masses no matter their political affiliation ,it's wrong for me to be fully partisan and publicly attack or injure other people because of their political belief... my role is to speak the truth for the masses without fear or favor...

We the poor are the majority and I shall speaker on our behalf where necessary as it is within my rights to do so... my type of political grouping does not involve blind following and accepting wrong things to please a few people at the expense of majority poor Zambian's...

And I repeat please if you have hurt ,beef or whatever grudge you may hold against any political party,tribe or race don't TAG me...

However if you have sensible normal political points that will bring development to Zambia and help the masses... you can TAG me a billion times..

Zambia is bigger than any political grouping.

THOMAS SIPALO.