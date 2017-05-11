Namibia: Poor Attendance At Public Hearing

FEWER than 20 residents attended the public hearing on the Namibian Time Bill yesterday afternoon.

Those residents who attended the meeting blamed the regional leadership for having publicised the consultations on short notice.

Responding to the lack of publicity concerns expressed by the residents, the chairperson of the standing committee on foreign affairs, defence and security, Agnes Kafula, said the regional leadership was informed about the scheduled consultation two weeks back, and even consulted about the suitable dates when the public hearings should take place.

According to her, a letter was also written to //Karas Regional Council chairperson Augustinus Aucham to communicate the venue and dates of the scheduled meetings to the public.

"We've done our part. What went wrong, we don't know," Kafula said, adding that announcements about the public consultations were also made on the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation's radio service in all Namibian languages.

Those residents who participated at the public hearing supported the time change, which provides for summer time throughout the year.

Community activist Simon Isaak argued that workers, especially women, are being robbed because they return home from work in the dark during the current winter time.

//Karas regional police commander Rudolf Isaak also supported the time change, saying rape cases tend to increase during winter time. The public consultations countrywide come as the National Assembly recently referred the bill for public scrutiny after parliamentarians could not reach consensus on several issues raised.

Tabled by home affairs minister Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana in February, the new law seeks to repeal the Namibian Time Act of 1994 to set the standard time to two hours in advance of Greenwich Mean Time (GMT+2) throughout the year.