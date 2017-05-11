MOBILE network operator, Telecel Zimbabwe, has commercially launched its WiFi Zone service which was previously soft-launched to a limited audience during the first quarter of the year.

The Telecel WiFi zone service allow, Telecel subscribers to connect to the internet via WiFi hotspots using their mobile phones or any other WiFi compatible device.

The service will allow customers to make significant savings on their internet related charges, the company has said.

"Telecel is satisfied with the performance and uptake of our Telecel WiFi zones which we soft-launched in March and we are happy to confirm that we have commercially launched our WiFi service to our entire subscriber base. The WiFi zones will bring affordability and quality connectivity to our customers," said Obert Mandimika, the company's communication and branding director.

"1 Gig of data purchased for connecting via a Telecel WiFi zone for example will cost US$1 which is comparatively much cheaper than connecting to the internet directly from the mobile phone. In addition to this obvious cost advantage, customers will be pleased to know that Telecel WiFi hotspots will allow them to connect with devices other than just their mobile phones," said Mandimika.

Telecel WiFi bundles can be purchased through a USSD short code when Telecel subscribers dial *480#. Once the subscriber has purchased a bundle through their core wallet airtime balance or through telecash they can connect to the internet whenever they enter a Telecel WiFi zone. Telecel subscribers will know they have entered a WiFi zone when their device picks up a Telecel WiFi signal.

Telecel WiFi zone data can be purchased for US$1, US$2, US$5, and US$10 with validity periods of 24 hours, 7 days, 15 days and 30 days respectively.

The comprehensive list of current Telecel WiFi zones is detailed on the Telecel corporate web site but the list keeps changing as new hotspots are added to the portfolio.