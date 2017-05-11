Namibia: Volunteer Transforms Multipurpose Centre

Omuthiya — A multipurpose centre in Oshikoto region that once stood like a white elephant in the rural landscape of Onamishu in Eengodi Constituency has now turned into a one-stop workshop, where all manner of graphic design products are produced.

This was the work of dedicated volunteer Ndiholike Shiyelekeni, who says she has become an expert in designing graphics for birthday and wedding cards, calendars, flyers and business cards, among others, due to constant practice.

The multipurpose centre was established by the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology to bring services closer to the people. The centre also provides a public address system and printing services.

"When I came here people never bothered about what was going on in this building, but as time passed they started to come through due to the work I have done for a few people in the community.

"People from this part of the country no longer bother to go to town for the same service, which is a sign that we have grown better and bigger," said Shiyelekeni who works alone at the centre.

They were initially four volunteers, but the others have since left to search elsewhere for employment,while some went on to further their education. Shiyelekeni holds a diploma in computer studies.

"My passion for this job all started when I was doing my internship at Onamishu Combined School in 2014... the principal advised then that there was a centre which needed someone to operate it. Since I had no employment and nothing to do, I decided to grab the opportunity and here I am. I didn't have much knowledge then, but now I can do anything, all because of practice," she enthused.

She described business as going well because there are no competitors in the area, although she noted that the cost of ink has been derailing her work. Another problem she found was that community members still think that the centre is there to offer free services, hence are not always keen to pay.

Shiyelekeni hopes that one day the line ministry will recognise her good deeds and offer her a paid position working for the centre.