9 May 2017

Financial Gazette (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Zifa Condems Magaya's Unsporting Behaviour After 7-2 Loss

Tagged:

Related Topics

FOLLOWING a 9 goal thrilling encounter at Luveve Stadium over the weekend that saw new boys Yadah Stars on the receiving end of a 7-2 loss, local football mother body,ZIFA, has issued a stern warning to prophet Magaya's team for bringing the game of sport into disrepute.

Despite starting on a high note by avoiding defeat in the opening 5 matches, Yadah stars have been chasing shadows in their last three top flight matches.

They drew 1 all with Chapungu before succumbing to a 0-1 defeat to former champions, Dynamos.

Bantu Rovers nailed them with a 7-2 defeat.

"The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has noted with concern, the move by Yadah Stars Football Club, to bring the beautiful game of football into disrepute by deliberately breaching Club licensing provisions by engaging in their league assignment against Bantu Rovers on Saturday, 6 May 2017 at Luveve stadium without qualified technical personnel.

The absence of a qualified technical team during a professional league match makes a mockery of top-flight football in Zimbabwe. ZIFA will not stand by and watch Yadah Stars FC dragging football into the abyss.

ZIFA will take corrective measures to deal with this presumptuous disregard of Club licensing dictates. The Association has ordered Yadah Stars FC management to put their house in order and ensure that they have fully qualified personnel manning their technical bench in their next league assignment, as per club licensing requirements.

ZIFA also reiterates that it is not backing down on the standardisation of coaches' qualifications since it is a directive taken in compliance with FIFA and CAF Club licensing dictates. This, and other club licensing requirements, will be gradually implemented for the continued development of local football," read a statement from ZIFA published on their official site.

Yadah have picked only a single point from a possible 9 in 3 outings.

Zimbabwe

Former Ruling Party Youth Leader Tsenengamu Freedom Bid Flops

A former Zanu-PF Mashonaland Central youth chairperson, who is accused of trying to illegally topple President Robert… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Financial Gazette. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.