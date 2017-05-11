FOLLOWING a 9 goal thrilling encounter at Luveve Stadium over the weekend that saw new boys Yadah Stars on the receiving end of a 7-2 loss, local football mother body,ZIFA, has issued a stern warning to prophet Magaya's team for bringing the game of sport into disrepute.

Despite starting on a high note by avoiding defeat in the opening 5 matches, Yadah stars have been chasing shadows in their last three top flight matches.

They drew 1 all with Chapungu before succumbing to a 0-1 defeat to former champions, Dynamos.

Bantu Rovers nailed them with a 7-2 defeat.

"The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has noted with concern, the move by Yadah Stars Football Club, to bring the beautiful game of football into disrepute by deliberately breaching Club licensing provisions by engaging in their league assignment against Bantu Rovers on Saturday, 6 May 2017 at Luveve stadium without qualified technical personnel.

The absence of a qualified technical team during a professional league match makes a mockery of top-flight football in Zimbabwe. ZIFA will not stand by and watch Yadah Stars FC dragging football into the abyss.

ZIFA will take corrective measures to deal with this presumptuous disregard of Club licensing dictates. The Association has ordered Yadah Stars FC management to put their house in order and ensure that they have fully qualified personnel manning their technical bench in their next league assignment, as per club licensing requirements.

ZIFA also reiterates that it is not backing down on the standardisation of coaches' qualifications since it is a directive taken in compliance with FIFA and CAF Club licensing dictates. This, and other club licensing requirements, will be gradually implemented for the continued development of local football," read a statement from ZIFA published on their official site.

Yadah have picked only a single point from a possible 9 in 3 outings.