Gambia: Jammeh's Brothers Questioned By the Police

Operatives of the Gambia Police Force yesterday invited Araba Jammeh, Jalamang Jammeh and Sainey Jammeh all of Kanilai village and believed to be brothers of Ex-President Yahya Jammeh for questioning.

Police spokesman Inspector Foday Conta said the trio were invited to the police headquarters in Banjul for questioning with regard to "certain information investigators need to know".

Due to the health condition of Araba Jammeh, he was granted bail and expected to return for continuation of the questioning.

Source: Police PRO Foday Conta