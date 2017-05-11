Gambia: Finance Minister Signs U.S.$5 Million Grant

Amadou Sanneh, minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, yesterday at the Kairaba Beach Hotel, signed a US$5 million institutional support grant from the African Development Bank.

Speaking to reporters shortly after the signing, Mr Sanneh said the grant is welcomed and timely as the new government has many challenges on resource mobilisation for institutional support.

"The African Development Bank came at the right time to help the government," he said. "The grant will go a long way towards developing capacity in various ministries and departments as well as fill the void in human resources, technical and equipment."

The minister said the grant would strengthen the government's delivery capacity to improve and implement its programmes and projects.

Marie-Laure Akin-Olugbade, deputy Director General of African Development Bank, said they believed the institutional support "grant is indeed very timely|".

She said the grant is expected to help the government to tackle some of its formidable challenges in terms of capacity building for economic governance and delivery of public services.