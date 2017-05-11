11 May 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Finance Minister Signs U.S.$5 Million Grant

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Cherno Omar Bobb

Amadou Sanneh, minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, yesterday at the Kairaba Beach Hotel, signed a US$5 million institutional support grant from the African Development Bank.

Speaking to reporters shortly after the signing, Mr Sanneh said the grant is welcomed and timely as the new government has many challenges on resource mobilisation for institutional support.

"The African Development Bank came at the right time to help the government," he said. "The grant will go a long way towards developing capacity in various ministries and departments as well as fill the void in human resources, technical and equipment."

The minister said the grant would strengthen the government's delivery capacity to improve and implement its programmes and projects.

Marie-Laure Akin-Olugbade, deputy Director General of African Development Bank, said they believed the institutional support "grant is indeed very timely|".

She said the grant is expected to help the government to tackle some of its formidable challenges in terms of capacity building for economic governance and delivery of public services.

Gambia

Gambia Govt, AfDB Hold Joint Performance Review

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs and the African Development Bank on Wednesday held a daylong joint country… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.