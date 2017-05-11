Airtel Malawi Ltd on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 unveiled the trophy that will be presented to champions of the newly introduced Airtel Top 8 Trophy, which kicks-off this Saturday with two mouth-watering fixtures in Lilongwe and Nkhotakota.

Meanwhile, South African based Flames' striker Gabadinho Mhango has been named Brand Ambassador for the knock-out tournament.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony of both the Ambassador and the state-of-the-art brand new trophy at Airtel Head Office in Lilongwe's City Centre, the company's marketing director Emmanuel Kasambara said the Top 8 tournament is all about celebrating football excellence- hence the selection of the Bidvets Wits FC forward as Brand Ambassador.

"Airtel Top 8 is about celebrating football excellence and the Airtel Brand is about helping and celebrating people, who reach their potential and are living their dreams," said Kasambara.

During the function, Airtel also announced the Top 8 Commentator Challenge, which will see one skilled football fan doing a live commentary for one of the Top 8 clashes.

To participate in the Commentator Challenge, fans will have to post a 30 second voice clip of a sample football match commentary done by themselves with a hashtag '#Top8live' on Airtel Malawi Facebook Page.

The fan with the most likes will win the challenge and have the opportunity to do a live commentary for one of the Top 8 matches.

Another icing on the Top 8 cake is a morale-boosting soundtrack by Alinafe Kalizang'oma, aka AK, which will be used as the theme song for the inaugural Airtel Top 8. The song, which is likely to be a darling for soccer-mad fans features urban artists Vube, Angie, Eposodz and Chance on vocals.

The Top 8 action kicks-off this Saturday, May 13, 2017 with a gruelling clash involving capital city giants Silver Strikers and heavyweights Nyasa Big Bullets at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe. As the Central Bankers and Bullets lock horns at the newly built stadium military sides Mafco and Moyale Barracks will be exchanging gun fire at Chitowe Stadium in Dwangwa, Nkhotakota.

On Sunday, cup specialists Mighty Be Forward Wanderers host unpredictable Azam Tigers at Balaka Stadium as Kamuzu Barracks welcome Blue Eagles at Civo Stadium.

All the games will be played on two legs and winners proceed to the semi-finals.

The Bidvest Wits FC player in South Africa PremiER Soccer League was unveiled by the tournament's sponsors , Airtel, the Malawi mobile phone operators's marketing director Emmanuel Kasambara.

Gabadingho was not available during the ceremony.

But Kasambara said Airtel brand wants to be associated with achievers, hence the choice of Gaba.