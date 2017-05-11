VENDORS at the Ekutu Lya Tika market at Walvis Bay are appealing to kindhearted people to provide them with affordable daycare services for their children.

The vendors say they have been worried about their children's health for years now because of the unhygienic conditions at the market.

Many people flock to the harbour town in the hope of getting a job, but instead end up becoming informal traders at community markets, where they sell traditional dishes, beverages and clothing.

Parents are, however, worried about their children, who have to stay with them from 05h00 until late at night since they cannot afford daycare.

"The fees are so high; and even leaving your child with neighbours will cost you money. We already make so little, and our money mainly goes to rent.

"Sometimes there is nothing left to buy food. Nobody knows why we have to come sit here all day with the children," says Hilma Shikongo.

Shikongo says she is tired of people at the town criticising them for bringing children to the market.

"Life in the city is not the same as in villages. We don't have close family here. We have to survive on our own. Who will take care of your child, if everybody is busy with their own lives?

"I feel bad because my child is very uncomfortable, and it's very unhealthy," adds Emily Frans.

The vendors say they usually have to leave their businesses to spend days at the clinic because their children become sick.

The cold and windy weather and dirty water are the main causes of children's illnesses, they say.

" My child is only eight months old. She usually gets diarrhoea. As you can see, there is dirty water everywhere. Customers are urinating willy-nilly, and there are flies all over. This place is packed with people; I need to get my child to safety," says Martha Imene.

Newborn babies can be seen lying on benches or on the ground, wrapped in blankets, while toddlers are running around amongst stalls. Some are playing in the dirty water.

There are about 500 vendors and customers daily at the packed market.