Namibia: Telecom Launches Unlimited Voice Package

TELECOM Namibia will soon offer customers across the country a new package with unlimited local and national calls, the company said yesterday.

The package will cost N$299 a month.

With the new "Unlimited Plan", Telecom Namibia customers are entitled to enjoy unlimited local and national calls for the month to its fixed and mobile networks and 300 anytime minutes to call other fixed and mobile networks.

However, standard fixed and mobile rates are applicable for out of bundle calls, the company said.

The package will allow customers to pay a once-off monthly fee of N$299 thereby enabling them to connect with any Telecom Namibia or TN Mobile customer across the country.

The package is designed to offer maximum value in terms of calls to all Telecom Namibia customers by allowing them to talk longer for less. With unlimited talk time at the best price, the unlimited calls package will suit the ever-increasing demands of customers to stay connected.

"As Namibians get into the winter mode, they will tend to stay better connected with their loved ones. By providing them seamless connectivity at an affordable price, we will enable Telecom Namibia residential postpaid customers to make unlimited voice calls across the country. We hope they make the best of this value proposition," the company said.

"In other words, this is a winter bonanza for our customers. We want them to make maximum utilisation of voice during winter as they will be indoor most of the time. We will continue to delight our customers with our superior user experience. This is indeed another initiative from Telecom Namibia to bring innovative offers to our customers in line with our endeavour to provide the great value backed by a superior network experience."

This special flat rate package runs from 15 May to 15 August 2017, and a normal installation fee of N$222 applies for new lines.

A customer who subscribes for the package during the special run period will be able to use the service for as long as he/she wants to.

- Telecom Namibia