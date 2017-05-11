Namibia: Veteran Judge Dies

RETIRED judge Simpson Mtambanengwe has died in a Windhoek hospital last night.

He was 85 years old.

A veteran of the Namibian judiciary, the Zimbabwean-born Mtambanengwe served as a judge of Namibia's High Court from 1994 to the end of 2006, acting Chief Justice of Namibia in 2003 and 2004, acting Ombudsman, and finally as an acting judge of appeal of the Supreme Court.

He also served as chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Namibia and of the Public Office Bearers (Remuneration and Benefits) Commission, and chaired a commission of enquiry into Namibia's state health facilities.

Mtambanengwe was appointed as a judge of the High Court of Zimbabwe in 1986, and was seconded to the High Court of Namibia eight years later. He also served as chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission for three years, from early 2010 to early 2013.