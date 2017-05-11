As the fight against drug and substance abuse continues in the country, research has indicated that the problem is high prevalent in colleges across the country.

According to the findings of the research conducted by a former Bachelors of Science in agriculture education Chimwemwe Ngoma, Bunda College is among the colleges that has high Prevalent of drug and substance abuse.

Speaking during the meeting organized by a local non-governmental organisation (NGO) Drug Fight Malawi at Kiboko town hotel in Lilongwe on Tuesday, Ngoma said his research was done for four months to find out contributing factors of drug and substance abuse taking Bunda college as his case study.

"According to the research I did at my study area (Bunda college of agriculture) I found out that drug and substance was highly prevalent, out of 250 participants I corrected my data from,89 of them admitted to have ever abused drug and substances representing 35.6 percent which indicate that the act is really prevalent," he said

Ngoma said some student indicated that they take drugs as a way of having fun during social weekends, discos and secular events and others were saying it is a way of reducing stress arising from school and life pressures.

The meeting was conducted to discuss about growing problems of drug use in the country and brought together different professionals including the police, nurses and representatives from the ministry of home affairs.

Drug Fight Malawi Executive Director Nelson Zakeyu has expressed deep fear over the matter and has called over government to take proper measures in dealing with the malpractice.

"It is very sad that reports are indicating that young people in the country are increasingly using drugs, something which is dangerous to their lives, these young people include both school going and out of school youth.it is also heard that not only marijuana (chamba) is abused but also including exotic drugs such as heroin, cocaine etc," he said.

Zakeyu said Drug fight Malawi will continue lobbying government to put proper measures in dealing with the problem.

He added that the newly adopted National alcohol police once implemented will also help to deal with some of the challenges facing the country in as far as Drug and substance abuse is concerned.