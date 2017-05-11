11 May 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Horticultural Sector Set for Major Revival . . . As Coleacp Comes Back to Zim

Tagged:

Related Topics

Africa-Caribbean-Pacific Liaison Committee (COLEACP) will, at the end of this month, launch the Zimbabwe edition of the Fit for Market programme which seeks to improve horticulture producers' access to domestic and international markets.

The programme, managed by COLEACP, is part of the intra-ACP indicative programme (2014-2020) for co-operation between the European Union (EU) and the ACP countries.

The budget for the five-year programme is €25 million (about $27 million), including €20 million (about $22 million) from the European Development Fund (EDF).

COLEACP Regional Co-ordinator of Operations, Ms Yessie Meyer, said on the sidelines of the Fruit Logistica Expo recently held in Berlin, Germany, that the Zimbabwe edition of the Fit for Market programme will be launched in Harare on May 30, 2017. "The programme aims at assisting the growth of enterprises, by improving their access to domestic and international markets, while at the same time strengthening the horticultural value chain through capacity building," said Ms Meyer.

The programme will assist producers and exporters to implement good agricultural practices such as global gap and other private standards, sustainable environmental management practices as well as facilitate access to finance, among other things.

The Fit for Market programme also seeks to strengthen the horticultural value chain through capacity building. "Our model is to impart technical expertise to locals so that they can be empowered to continue with the programme in a sustainable framework," added Ms Meyer.

On the international level COLEACP launched the programme in December last year to assist the horticultural sector in the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) regions.

Zimbabwe

Former Ruling Party Youth Leader Tsenengamu Freedom Bid Flops

A former Zanu-PF Mashonaland Central youth chairperson, who is accused of trying to illegally topple President Robert… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.