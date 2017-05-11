Malawi: Mouth-Watering Clashes in Airtel Top 8 Cup

Silver Strikers and Nyasa Big Bullets are set to meet in the first leg of the Airtel Top 8 Cup on Saturday at the playmaker, Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

Both teams had a bumpy weekend in the league games, with the 'Peoples Team' collecting a point in Mzuzu out of the two games which they played.

Bullets drew 0-0 to newly promoted side Chitipa United, before losing 1-0 to Moyale Barracks.

Silver Strikers returned to the capital city with two points in their games against Blantyre United and Azam Tigers.

In his remarks, Nyasa Big Bullets Assistant Coach, Elijah Kananji said Saturday's match will be a different game and has since assured fans of a better result.

"We are going to Lilongwe on a serious mission. We want victory and we have told our boys to accelerate their gear and forget what happened in Mzuzu," said Kananji.

On the other hand, Silver Strikers Coach, Lovemore Fazili warned Bullets that they have a huge mountain to climb.

"The last time we met Bullets at Bingu Stadium, we lost in the penalties, but this time around, it is payback time," said Fazili.

In other fixtures, Mafco FC will face Moyale Barracks at Chitowe Stadium, while on Sunday Be Forward Wanderers, will welcome Azam Tigers at Balaka Stadium.

Blue Eagles, with newly appointed Audrey Makonyola, will face another capital city club, Kamuzu Barracks at the Civo Stadium.

The winner in the Airtel Top 8 cup will receive a cool K15million while the runners-up will get K5million as their consolation.

That is not all, as all the participating teams will receive K1million each as subvention.

The Cup also has mouthwatering individual awards with the player of the tournament and top scorer each walking away with a whopping K500,000.

The fans have not been left out in the cold and the outstanding supporter will get K200,000.

The cup also has a media category for best reporter for television, print, radio, online and photography who will also walk away with K200,000 each.