11 May 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Wanderers Key Stars Back to Face Tigers in Airtel Top 8

By Arkangel Tembo

Be-Forward Wanderers are having a torrid time due to injuries but news of the return of Peter Wadabwa and Yamikani Chester will surely boost the morale of the squad ahead of the weekend blockbuster against Azam Tigers in the Airtel Top 8.

The Nomads are fresh from their 1-0 victory in the League encounter against Kamuzu Barracks, but they have another real test on Sunday when they face the Kau-Kau boys at Balaka Stadium.

Under these circumstances, it will certainly uplift the spirit of the team that their reliable striker and the talismanic midfielder are fit and available for selection.

Wadabwa had a groin injury while in Flames Camp before the Madagascar game and his absence in the first week of the League Game caused an extraordinary collapse upfront.

The vastly experienced striker missed the Kamuzu Barracks tie too, but has now returned to full training and should feature in the starting lineup against Tigers.

Chester, on the other hand, missed the Lilongwe trip last weekend due to a head injury which he sustained during training prior to the game, but there was good news that he has returned to training.

Should he become fit on time, the Nomad's boss will have more flexibility to choose his midfield.

Other players, who are still nursing injuries include Amos Bello, Ishmael Thindwa, Jabulani Linje, Francis Mulimbika, Precious Msosa and Precious Sambani.

