ECONET Wireless on Monday launched a new product, "Econet Zone Mobile Wi-Fi on the go" which gives internet access to commuter ominibus passenger in selected metropolitan routes.

Speaking at the launch the company's chief operating officer Fayaz King said he was excited to unveil the new product, which would complement the company's popular 'data double up' offering.

"I am excited and happy for our customers, most of whom use public transport on a daily basis. Now they don't have to wait until they get off the Kombi to check their mails, browse their favourite sites or to stream video content," said King.

He said what was even more exciting was the fact that customers could now use the 100 percent free Wifi data they get for any data bundle purchase on the Kombis anytime and anywhere, on the go.

"For every purchase of a data bundle, customers get extra 100 percent Free Wifi data that they can use when riding in a Kombi," said King.

Referring to the company's culture of innovation, King said Wifi in Kombis was a logical progression from the company's data double up campaign, in which millions of the mobile operator's customers enjoy 100 percent free Wifi data for every data bundle they purchase on the Econet network.

"We will soon be rolling out the service to all major cities and towns across the country, taking advantage of our smart data network," said King.

Recently, Econet's mobile money unit EcoCash unveiled its 'Chaka-Chaya' promotion through which its customers stand to win over 100.000 prices for using its multiple transacting touch-points.