11 May 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: War Veterans Laud Chadzamira

By George Maponga

War veterans here have hailed the election of Masvingo West National Assembly member Cde Ezra Chadzamira as the new Zanu-PF provincial chairman.

They said his crushing victory was the tonic needed to spur the ruling party to victory in next year's harmonised elections.

Ex-combatants in the province had openly supported Cde Chadzamira in the run-up to last Saturday's poll rerun.

Cde Chadzamira beat Retired Colonel Mutero Masanganise in the poll rerun presided over by Politburo member Cde Cain Mathema.

He polled 29 543 votes compared to Rtd Col Masanganise's 1 080. The election was thrown into disarray after Rtd Col Masanganise announced that he was withdrawing his candidature days before the poll.

He wrote to Zanu-PF secretary for Administration Dr Ignatius Chombo last week citing a number of irregularities.

Rtd Col Masanganise dismissed Cde Chadzamira's victory, saying the contest failed to meet the minimum standards of a credible poll.

But Masvingo war veterans provincial chairman Cde Tendeukai Chinooneka said ex-freedom fighters in the province were happy that President Mugabe had allowed Zanu-PF members in the province to choose a leader of their choice.

He said the election of Cde Chadzamira as Zanu-PF Masvingo chair showed that the ruling party was democratic. "The people of Masvingo spoke and they did it loudly, which is a sign of democracy at work in Zanu-PF," said Cde Chinooneka.

"We were elated with Cde Chadzamira's victory because it reflects the will of the people and we can safely say to President Mugabe that as far as Zanu-PF is concerned in Masvingo, he can sleep nicely because we will deliver the province in next year's elections."

Cde Chinooneka said the ruling party was on course to retain all the 26 National Assembly seats in the province like it did in 2013. "Cde Chadzamira's victory will galvanise all ruling party structures to work towards making sure that Zanu-PF bags all the 26 parliamentary seats in next year's elections," he said. "His victory has unified and strengthened the party in the province."

