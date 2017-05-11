South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Limpopo Dams

press release

Dam levels in Limpopo show satisfactory signs of improvement following the recent rains in most parts of the province.

Despite all the satisfying improvements, the Department of Water and Sanitation still calls on water users to avoid wasting water and adhere to water restrictions imposed by their respective municipalities.

The province's dam levels are 78, 5% this week, a considerable improvement compared to 60, 4% last year Looking at the summary of Water Management Area (WMA) for Limpopo, last year this time was at 67,0% whereas now we are at 90,1%, with Olifants WMA this year at 73,9% compared to last year's 55,00%.

The Polokwane Water Supply Systems is at 65, 5% this week compared to 64, 9% last week, an improvement compared to 51, 8% this time last year.

The Luvuvhu Water Supply Systems have improved a lot this year, sitting at 99, 2% this week compared to 65.5% this time last year. Nandoni Dam currently stands at 101.14% this week compared to last week's 101, 01%, which is a increase of 0, 13% from last week.

Ebenezer Dam is standing at 100.50% this week compared to last week's 100,45%. Tzaneen Dam is at 63.14%, compared to 62,92% last week, an increase of 0, 22%.

Mokolo Dam slightly decreased by 0, 16% from 100, 17% last week to 100.11% this week and De Hoop Dam slightly went up from 100, 14% last week to 100.20% this week with an increase of 0,06%. In relation to the provincial storage, the situation has slightly improved but the province still needs to continue to implement water restrictions to allow for smooth recovery. Water is a scarce resource and is catalytic towards economic development.

Issued by: Department of Water and Sanitation