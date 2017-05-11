South Africa: SA, Tanzania Elevate Bilateral Relations

Pretoria — South Africa and Tanzania's political and economic relations will be top of the agenda when President Jacob Zuma and his counterpart, John Pemba Magufuli, meet this morning.

President Zuma begins his State visit in Tanzania today, which will see both Presidents preside over the signing of a Bi-National Commission to monitor relations and economic activities between the two republics.

"During the visit, the two Heads of State will hold talks on a wide range of bilateral issues. This will include a review of the status of the bilateral relations, adoption of strategic interventions to further strengthen the relationship to focus on mutually identified priority issues and discuss regional and continental peace and security issues," the Presidency said on Wednesday.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on cooperation in the field of biodiversity conservation and management as well as a MOU on cooperation in transport related matters will be signed.

The South Africa-Tanzania Business Forum, which will be addressed by the two Presidents, will be held on the sidelines of the State visit to elevate economic relations between the two countries.

South Africa and Tanzania have longstanding relations forged during the struggle days. Tanzania used to be the second home for many exiles from South Africa.

Trade figures between the two countries in 2016 indicated that South African exports to Tanzania were valued at R6.5 billion, whereas imports from Tanzania amounted to R3.5 billion.

There are currently over 150 South African companies operating in Tanzania in areas such as the financial services sector, hospitality and leisure as well as ICT and electronics.

President Zuma is accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Maite Nkoana-Mashabane; Minister of Defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula; Minister of Science and Technology Naledi Pandor; Minister of Trade and Industry Rob Davies; Minister of Environmental Affairs Edna Molewa; Minister of Transport Joe Maswanganyi as well as a business delegation.