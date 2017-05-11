South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Mpumalanga Dams

press release

The Department of Water and Sanitation would like to encourage residents in Mpumalanga to continue using water in an efficient and conservative manner. The actions and behavior of the citizens are an important aspect in the water supply security.

The province, as most parts of the country, normally receives rainfall in summer. It is therefore crucial that we all intensify our water conservation efforts as we have passed our rain season. We are now faced with the prospect of using the available water until the next summer season, hoping that we'll receive much improved rainfall to fill our dams and increase our river flow levels.

The Department of Water and Sanitation's weekly state of reservoirs report of 08 May 2017, shows a slight decline in the total storage capacity in dam levels in the province. The total storage capacity of the dams monitored indicates a slight decrease from 79.0% last week to 78.8% on Monday, 08 May 2017.

The report shows that some dams have experienced slight increases, others slight decreases whilst others remain unchanged in terms of the quantity of water in storage. Dam levels in the Gert Sibande District show slight declines in capacity, whilst most dam levels in the Ehlanzeni District registered slight increases, declines and no changes. In the Nkangala District, dams registered slight increases with only the Middelburg Dam registering slight decreases.

Witbank Dam increased from 101.9% last week to 102.0%, Loskop Dam increased from 96.4% to 96.9%, Middelburg Dam decreased from 66.3% to 66.1%, Grootdraai Dam decreased from 93.2% to 92.7%, Nooitgedacht Dam decreased from 90.2% to 89.7%, Vygeboom Dam decreased from 100.4% to 100.3%, Jericho Dam decreased from 72.8% to 72.4%, Westoe Dam decreased from 88.9% to 88.8%, Morgenstond Dam decreased from 59.4% to 59.0%, Heyshope Dam decreased from 86.2% to 85.8%, Driekoppies Dam increased from 46.7% to 46.8%, Kwena Dam increased from 73.8% to 74.4%, Da Gama Dam decreased from 86.4% to 85.5%, Da Gama Dam decreased from 86.4% to 85.5%, Witklip Dam remains unchanged at 100.3% and Inyaka Dam is at 91.4%.

It is crucial that we continue using water efficiently and sparingly to ensure that we all have enough water until the next rainy season, which is summer.

Issued by: Department of Water and Sanitation