Uganda: KCCA Not At This Stage By Accident - Kavuma

Kampala — Ugandan champions KCCA have already felt the environs of Rabat, the Moroccan capital, after touching base yesterday.

And having left the country just 24 hours after retaining their Uganda Premier League (UPL) title with two matches to spare, they are understandably in upbeat mood.

Of course KCCA are not lost on the task at hand. No one would, especially when you are at a place where your country-mates were annihilated just last year.

It is hard to discuss this match without remembering SC Villa's 7-0 hammering at the hands of Moroccan giants Fus Rabat.

It is the same opponents manager Mike Mutebi's KCCA face in the first two hours of Sunday morning at Complexe Sportif Moulay al Hassan in the Caf Confederation Cup.

But KCCA vice-skipper Habib Kavuma, who will actually captain the side in the absence of suspended Denis Okot, refuses to read into the past, nay those events the Ugandan champions were not involved in.

"We are not at this stage by mistake," said Kavuma, "We played three stages against three strong teams to be here.

"Surely we have stood the test of time and we should be able to deliver for ourselves and the fans."

KCCA first eliminated Angola's Primeiro de Agosto in the Caf Champions League before falling to African kings Mamelodi Sundowns in the next stage.

That saw them drop to the Caf Confederation Cup, where they edged Egypt's Al-Masry in a two-legged play-off to advance to the group stage.

In doing so, they became the first Ugandan club to reach this stage since the current format was adopted in 1997. And Mutebi believes his boys are ready for this level.

"We have trained these players to believe in themselves, and we are preparing them to approach the game with a lot of tactical discipline because it's important," he said, "Very important if we are to pick a result from Morocco."