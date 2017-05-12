Uganda: Nansana Moots By-Law to Force Contractors Source Local Labour

Wakiso — Businessmen seeking contracts in Nansana Municipality in Wakiso District, will be compelled to source labour and other services from within the municipality starting next financial year if a proposed by-law is endorsed by the municipal council, Daily Monitor has established.

According to Ms Regina Bakitte, the Nansana Municipality mayor, after endorsing the by-law, municipal contractors will be obliged to buy goods and services from within Nansana area as a way of lifting people's livelihoods and bringing about development.

She observed that many contractors, who were previously awarded contracts in the municipality, were ferrying workers and raw materials from outside Nansana, leaving out residents who have the capacity to provide labour and businesses like hard wares shops crippling.

"Contractors must hire services, especially casual labourers from within Nansana and goods such as cement must be provided by our people here. We are going to push this through this council to come up with a by-law and we believe it will help to empower our people. There is no reason as to why a contractor buys goods or services from outside the municipality," Bakitte said during an interview on Wednesday.

Nansana Municipality, Ms Bakitte said, must be 'the town of choice' for all and to achieve that status, residents must have robust incomes.

"Apart from other services that need highly technical expertise, we will not be hiring garbage companies from outside. We are developing capacity of our residents to sort garbage and collect it by themselves. Most of the money generated from within must remain here," Ms Bakitte said.

She said the municipality is currently developing a waste management system with the help of some experts from Israel and policy documentation has already been prepared. However, the actual project will be executed by Koreans, who will establish a garbage collection centre.

"We anticipate the project will generate employment opportunities for those who will collect garbage from households and those who will work at the plant," Ms Bakitte said.

Mr Daniel Kaweesa, the Nansana Municipality town clerk, said they are committed to improving the face of Nansana and they have already earmarked funds to work on roads in Nabweru, Kagoma and Kamaanya.

"We are also drawing physical plans to gazette areas for specific activities. We are working together with the communities so that there is no conflict after the final plans are drawn," Mr Kaweesa said.