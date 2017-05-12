12 May 2017

Uganda: Ruggers Must Observe New Rules When Talking to Media

By Denis Bugembe

Kampala — Like is the norm, most national team setups are strict when it comes to players talking to the media and the same applies to social media usage.

The rugby Cranes management has over the years been tolerant on media approaching players without going through what they have termed as 'proper channels'.

With claims of the national team being fed on substandard meals while on the Kakamega tour last week going viral in the media and different social media platforms, only the coach, team captain and team manager can now indulge the media.

"We are not allowed to talk to any media apart from a few selected people," a player told Daily Monitor after Wednesday's training session at Legends Rugby Grounds.

The player's statement was later verified when coach Robert Seguya confirmed that things had changed and that players would only talk to the media through the proper channels, involving seeking permission from the team manager.

"It's true that players are not allowed to talk to the media unless the proper channels are taken," Seguya confirmed.

