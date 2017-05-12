Kenya: Rapper Khaligraph Denies Tales of Applying Skin Lightener

Renowned Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones has been on the receiving end of insults and scathing remarks after he appeared on national television looking a few skin tones lighter, with many believing that he underwent a skin lightening procedure.

The "Mi Casa Su Casa" rapper was on Friday a guest on NTV's The Trend, where he set tongues wagging on social media with his new look.

Many are mocking him, saying he is going the Vera Sidika and Congolese musicians' route of bleaching their natural dark skin, popularly known as "kutoa tint".

The rapper attributed his new skin tone to "drinking clean water" but social media users were quick to rubbish his answer and make fun of him using memes on Twitter and other platforms.

When the Nation contacted the rapper (real name Brian Robert Ouko) on the allegations, he declined to comment, saying the media would use his response to craft a 'juicy' headline.

"I'm not going to answer that question because whatever answer I give the media is going to twist it and post it something like 'Khaligraph Jones opens up about bleaching himself," the rapper, who is known for his lyrical prowess, said.

"I had an interview on The Trend and it was cool but after it was uploaded on YouTube they changed the title ... intentionally to get traction and more views."