Uganda: Five Players Who Stood Out for KCCA Enroute the League Title

Photo: Eddie Chicco/Daily Monitor
Safe hands. KCCA’s outstanding goalkeeper Ochaya.
By Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo

Benjamin Ochan

Ochan is one of the most experienced players on KCCA's books. His leadership of a backline that has been altered with each passing game has been key. An unquestionable shot-stopper, the consistent Ochan has also improved under the high ball to build an impregnable wall for coach Mike Mutebi's side.

Denis Okot

When it became apparent that coach Mike Mutebi wasn't going to change from his preferred back three, it was important to find who plays at the centre of it. Captain Okot became more than a find as he transited from being a 'traditional' right full-back to being the heartbeat of that back three or four in some games.

Habib Kavuma

Until the games started to pile with KCCA's continental foray, Kavuma hardly missed a game and became a trusted cog of the back three. Kavuma, often lacking pace as a left-back, something he has previously attributed to being a weakness, has been quite a find at centre back. This has his best season in more than eight years.

Muzamir Mutyaba

As KCCA cruised through the first round of the season, losing only thrice and drawing twice in 15, Mutyaba was playing some of his best football. He became the magic wand that got striker Geoffrey Sserunkuma into his groove early while also possessing a threat from dead ball situations. That form exhibited contributed greatly to the debate about Mutyaba's inclusion in the Uganda Cranes' squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Geoffrey Sserunkuma

Tap-ins, headers, link-up play, sliding the ball under goalkeepers, Sserunkuma has had it all in his armour this season. Once written off, Sserunkuma, 33, is now the best striker in Uganda, by a mile. He comfortably beat the 20-goal mark, a rarity in the Ugandan league. Without his goals, KCCA wouldn't be here as his partners, Derrick Nsibambi and Robert Ssentongo, haven't been as prolific.

