Funding. An aerial view of Kampala City. KCCA has suffered a Shs200b budget shortfall after the Ministry of Finance approved Shs410.1b budget ceiling against its proposed Shs600b.

Kampala — Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has proposed a blend of new taxes and re-introduced those earlier suspended in a bid to plug the Shs200b funding gap.

According to the KCCA budget estimates for the Financial Year (FY) 2017/2018, the authority has suffered a Shs200b budget shortfall after the ministry of Finance approved Shs410.1b budget ceiling against their proposed Shs600b. KCCA received Shs563b for the FY 2016/17.

Explaining the proposed tax interventions in an interview with Daily Monitor last week, KCCA executive director Jennifer Musisi said they have been compelled to introduce new taxes to give the city a facelift as the country aims to achieve a middle income status as envisaged by government.

"We are supposed to do a lot of work including remodelling about 20 roundabouts and increasing solar street lights but the money allocated to us is not enough," Ms Musisi explained.

"We are going to re-introduce property rates on residential-owner occupied properties and introducing new taxes," Ms Musisi said.

Boda boda cyclists and motor vehicles accessing the central business district too will be subjected to a fee, although Ms Musisi did not disclose how much. The new taxes will take effect next FY.

For instance, building plan fees and demolition fees will be increased by 150 per cent, outdoor advertising rates by 100 per cent and street parking fees by 50 per cent.

In an effort to streamline the boda-boda operations in the city, KCCA registered 54,393 boda bodas in 2013. However, the exercise was later halted.

It is estimated that there are currently 300,000 boda boda riders operating from within Kampala City. Unlike taxis which pay a road user fee of Shs120,000 per month, boda boda riders don't pay any fees.

In the 2015/2016, KCCA then proposed Shs20, 000 to be paid by each cyclist per month.

Recently, Ms Musisi told MPs on the Presidential Affairs' Committee that the authority projects to collect Shs5b annually from bodas.

There will also be adjustments in the payment of the property tax to raise KCCA's revenue collection targets. Property tax is the levy on any property that exists within the jurisdiction of the city.

It's charged in fulfilment of the periodic statutory requirement of the Local Government (Rating) Act 2005.

According to the Act, every property owner is required to pay 6 per cent of the money they collect from buildings after deductions on bills like water, electricity, wages to cleaners and renovation among others.

The KCCA director of revenue collections, Mr Samuel Sserunkuuma, told Daily Monitor that they expect to raise Shs50b annually in property tax from all commercial buildings in the city. Currently, KCCA collects only Shs8b.

Mr Serunkuuma also explained that they will tighten the grip on the collection of other taxes like ground rent.

Kampala minister Beti Olive Kamya last month tabled KCCA's ministerial policy statement for the next FY, to be scrutinised by the Parliamentary Presidential Affairs' committee.

Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago expressed apprehension about the slashed KCCA budget saying: "The last time we stopped authority meetings, we were told that KCCA budget has been slashed to Shs314b from Shs562b. How do you tell the country that by 2020, we shall be in the middle income status when you slash money that would modernise the city?" he asked.

However, the budget cuts will among others affect major city projects.

Ms Kamya and Mr Lukwago concur that since Kampala contributes 70 per cent to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the budget should be raised to at least Shs1 trillion.

Budget cuts

Making a case for the budget cuts before Parliament, Relief and Disaster Preparedness minister Hillary Onek said all government sectors have been affected and the money will be used to purchase food relief for the hunger-stricken areas.

The budget

Since its establishment in 2012, KCCA has enjoyed a budget increment. One of the major areas where it has heavily invested is infrastructure.

However, in the next FY's budget, the unfunded road works are estimated at more than Shs25.4b.

Last FY, Shs369.1b was released to the Works and Transport sector but this FY, only Shs116.9b will be availed.

The most affected sector is development and external financing of Kampala Institution Infrastructural Development Project (KIIDP 2) which last FY received Shs237b. This has been reduced to Shs109.4b where government will make a Shs77.6b contribution.

On the other hand, trade development and external financing has been reduced to Shs337.3b from last FY's Shs410.1b with government contributing Shs129.2b.

In the new budget, works and transport maintains a lion's share at Shs118.9b, human resources and administration (Shs89.5b), education (Shs37b), health (Shs20.3b), water and environment (Shs15.5b), political governance (Shs17.8b) and legal support (Shs12.4b).

On the other hand, the least funded sectors include social development (Shs1.8b), urban planning (Shs3.4b), executive support (Shs5.4b) and production (Shs7b).