12 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Zurkhaneh Team Targets Medal Bracket At Games

By Elvis Senono

Kampala — The fourth edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games gets underway today in Baku, Azerbaijan.

And while few might know about the competitions' existence an even smaller number could have heard of Zurkhaneh, a sport that according to domestic federation president could win Uganda a gold medal at the event.

"We have had some of the best coaches of the sport train our team for the past two weeks which gives me belief that we are good for a medal," Gombya stated this week after one of the team's training sessions that Lugogo MTN Arena.

Iranian sport

The sport is a traditional Iranian system of athletics originally used to train warriors, and fuses elements of pre-Islamic Persian culture with the spirituality of Shia Islam and Sufism. It combines martial arts, aerobics, strength training and music.

According to Gombya who is also the secretary general of the sport in Africa, Uganda will this time be represented by eight athletes.

At the 2011 All-Africa Games in Mozambique, Uganda narrowly missed out on a team gold but had Zubair Nsubuga (power lifting) and Nobert Mugagga (chuck bell) come up top in their respective categories. Jonah Mugwisa, James Mugagga and Zubair Nsubuga together with Okrah Kulikayo nevertheless gave Uganda the overall silver.

Up to 24 disciplines from 21 sports will be contested in this edition of Islamic Solidarity Games that start today and end on May 22.

Uganda

