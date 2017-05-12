11 May 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: National Assembly for the First Time Publishes Its 2017 Budget Breakdown

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: This Day
(file photo).
By Anthony Ogbonna

The National Assembly, Thursday, for the first time, published the details of its budget, beginning with the 2017 budget, to underscore transparency as earlier promised by the President of the 8th Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki.

Revealing to newsmen on Thursday, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, in a series of tweets, said that the "budget breakdown for @nassnigeria has been released."

"We said we will, and we did," Saraki said.

Recall that Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, had earlier promised Nigerians that he'll heed the calls for an Open National Assembly (#OpenNASS) in order to ensure everyone gets to see the line-item allocations of the legislative arm.

The Appropriations Committees of the Senate and the House of Representatives separately presented their harmonised reports of the budget for consideration and subsequent passage on Thursday.

The National Assembly budget which went from a one line item to a detailed 33 pages has been hailed from various quarters as being a promise kept by the leadership of the 8th senate.

The budget showed that the National Assembly has budgeted N125bn as against N115bn in 2016.

A summary of the Proposed #2017Budget as made public by the senate showed that the National Assembly gets N14.9bn. While Senate gets a total of N31.3bn, the House of Representatives gets N49bn.

The National Assembly Service Commission gets N2.4bn while the legislative aides get a budget of N9.6bn.

Also, Public Accounts Committee (Senate) gets N118.9m while that of Reps gets N142.7m.

The breakdown further shows that the General services gets N12.5bn; National Assembly Legislative Institute, N4.3bn while the Service wide vote gets N391.3bn.

More on This

House of Reps Passes 2017 Budget of N7.44 Trillion

The House of Representatives has, Thursday, passed the 2017 budget of N7. 44 trillion. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.