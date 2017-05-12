11 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Martin Ngoga Appointed in FIFA's Ethics Committee

By Geoffrey Asiimwe

Former Prosecutor General Martin Ngoga was on Thursday confirmed by the congress of the global football body FIFA as deputy chairman of the FIFA Ethics Committee in charge of investigatory chamber.

Ngoga is currently a legislator at the East African Legislative Assembly.

The development was confirmed by Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) in a statement released Thursday afternoon.

According to FIFA, the proposed list of candidates for the Audit and Compliance Committee, the Governance Committee and the judicial bodies was first approved following a thorough consultation process involving FIFA and the six confederations.

The decision on the final list of candidates was then agreed to unanimously by the FIFA Council before being endorsed by the Congress which was held on Thursday attracting 209 out of the 211 member associations.

These individuals have been chosen because they are recognised, high-profile experts in their respective fields. Moreover, they better reflect the geographic and gender diversity that must be a part of an international organisation like FIFA.

Ngoga, a staunch Mukura Victory Sports supporter, alongside other members in the Ethics Committee were elected for a term of four years, effective immediately.

They were elected at the 67th FIFA Congress that was held in Bahrain.

Commenting on the development via his twitter handle, Ngoga said, "Honored and humbled to join #FIFA ethics committee, looking forward to making my contribution towards a new destiny of the sport we love."

The New FIFA Ethics Committee will be chaired by María Claudia Rojas from Colombia, a former President of the Council of State.

She will be deputized by both Canada's Bruno de Vita and Ngoga.

Members on this committee include; Chinese He Jiahong who will be representing Asia, Kenyan Janet Katisya who will be representing Africa, Michael Llamas from Gibraltar who will represent Europe, José Ernesto Mejía from Honduras who will represent the Caribbean states while John Tougon from Vanuatu will represent Oceania.

The independent Ethics Committee is one of FIFA's judicial bodies. It is primarily responsible for investigating possible infringements of the FIFA Code of Ethics. Since 2012, it has been divided into two separate chambers - the investigatory chamber and the adjudicatory chamber.

