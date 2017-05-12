Nigeria: Apologise or Get Sued, 2face Tells Blackface

The popular Nigerian musician, Innocent Idibia aka 2face, has finally replied his ex-band mate Blackface's allegations with a letter from his lawyers asking Blackface to apologise for all the defamatory remarks he has ever made about him.

2face's lawyers, Seun Omotoba&Co, signed the letter.

In the letter dated May 5, 2face asked Blackface, real names Ahmedu Augustine, to tender a general unreserved apology for all the statements made and published by Blackface in the past about him.

The letter also states that Blackface has a week's grace to apologise else he faces legal actions. 2face's lawyers also asked Blackface to desist from making any further defamatory remarks.

2face's response follows Blackface's recent interview with PREMIUM TIMES published on April 23, wherein he alleged that the latter infringed on his copyright by releasing the song 'Let Somebody Love You'. Blackface also alleged that he has not been compensated for writing 'African Queen."

Blackface vowed to sue 2face in the exclusive interview which he granted PREMIUM TIMES.

"2face sang my song (Let Somebody Love You) and featured an American artiste, Bridget Kelly. His manager published it without my permission. Till today they haven't deemed it fit to tell the world that they tried to assassinate my character in the media but that couldn't be justice and they know. So, the court is our only option as they keep avoiding meetings thinking that with time it will all fade off. But, they know not what tomorrow holds and neither do I."

Efforts by PREMIUM TIMES to reach Blackface and 2face for their reactions proved abortive as they both did not answer their calls or respond to text messages.

The renewed beef between the dancehall veteran and 2face began on January 25, 2016 when Blackface in a series tweets lashed out at 2face and his manager accusing them of stealing his intellectual property. He threatened to take them to court.

Not long after, 2face responded to him describing the statements by Blackface as unfortunate.

Blackface is best known as co-writer of "African Queen" with 2face, a song made famous by the latter after it appeared on his debut solo album Face 2 Face in 2004 to become an international hit.

Blackface was a founding member of the Nigerian band Plantashun Boiz that he formed in 2000 with 2face and musician Chibuzor Oji (better known as Faze).

Blackface and 2face met in 1996 when they were studying at the Institute of Management Technology (IMT) in Enugu. Faze joined them later.