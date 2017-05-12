Nigeria: Northern Elders Declare 'Full Support' for Osinbajo

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has declared full support for Yemi Osinbajo as Nigeria's Acting President.

The forum also also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his steadfast respect for the constitution in transferring power to Mr. Osinbajo when it became necessary for him to travel to seek for medical treatment.

The Deputy leader of the Forum, Paul Unongo, made the commendation while addressing a news conference shortly after a meeting in Kano on Thursday.

"The Forum expresses its full support and encouragement behind Acting President Osinbajo and urges him to exercise responsibility, as he did in the past, with commitment, sensitivity and respect for the Constitution.

"We urge him to ignore mischief which seeks to pitch him against the President or the Nigerian people whose mandates they both exercise," Mr. Unongo said.

He called on all persons with responsibility to cooperate fully with the Acting President to sustain a united, focused and committed administration to achieve the desired results.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday travelled to the UK for medical treatment ensuring he transmitted power to his vice president via letters to the National Assembly.

The Northern Elders Forum also commended President Buhari for securing the northern part of the country from the clutches of Boko Haram.

Mr. Unongo said the president deserved to be commended for tackling the Boko Haram insurgency especially in the North-East.

"Buhari has confronted the issue that has been disturbing us by tackling the insurgency which had caused a lot of havoc in the region especially the three states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa," he said.

He also commended the sterling contributions of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, for providing the necessary leadership to stabilise the polity.

"We expect that the war against corruption will not suffer a setback, and current investigations and activities will not be stalled due to the absence of President Buhari.

"Like millions of Nigerians, the Northern Elders Forum prays for the return to full health of President Muhammadu Buhari," Mr. Unongo added.

The forum also advised northern state governors to complete all abandoned projects they inherited from their predecessors for the benefit of the people.

"I want to use this opportunity to advice our governors in the North to borrow a leaf from the governor of Kano State who is ready to complete projects abandoned over 20 years ago.

"We are impressed by the style of Kano State governor.

"While most of the governors are eager to start their own projects, Ganduje completed projects abandoned by late Abubakar Rimi, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau and Rabi'u Kwankwaso.

"He has shown maturity and this is what we feel should be done.

"If you as governor meet an uncompleted project, complete it if it will improve the living standard of your people," he said.

Mr. Unongo stressed the need for governors in the region to ensure prudent management of public funds to provide their respective states with necessary infrastructure.

He commended the Borno State government for its effort to improve the living conditions of the people especially those affected by the activities of insurgents.

"We are going round the states to see what is going on. We went to Borno, Yobe and Adamawa and we are happy the security situation in those states has improved," Mr. Unongo said.