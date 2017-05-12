Rwanda: Uganda Deports Rwandan Murder Fugitive

Police, yesterday, received a fugitive at Gatuna border post, who had escaped prison and fled to Uganda.

Jovan Rugamba was sentenced to 20 years in prison for murder in 2011, but escaped prison in February this year.

He was arrested by Uganda Police Force late last month in Kawempe division in Uganda's capital Kampala following an arrest warrant issued by Interpol-Kigali.

Rugamba, who committed the criminal offence in Kamonyi, was handed over to Rwanda National Police at Gatuna border post by Ugandan Police officers.

RNP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Theos Badege said that after the convict escaped prison, a red notice was issued through Interpol's international communication system - 1-24/7.

"It was later confirmed that Rugamba had crossed to and was hiding in Uganda. As usual, we worked with Uganda Police Force, who tracked and arrested him last month, and deported him," said ACP Badege.

He lauded the existing cooperation between Rwanda and Uganda police forces.

"Rugamba is not the first fugitive to be arrested in Uganda. There are many others arrested and deported or extradited before. This kind of fruitful cooperation, even with other countries, continue to play a significant role in ensuring that justice is served and to fight cross-border and transnational crimes in general," said ACP Badege.