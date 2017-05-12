11 May 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Naira Strengthens Against Dollar

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Trust

The naira on Thursday gained N2 against the dollar at the parallel market as it was traded at N386 to the dollar, stronger than the N388 it closed on Wednesday.

At the same segment, the pound sterling and the Euro closed at N495 and N425, respectively.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC), the naira was N362 to the dollar, while the pound sterling and the Euro exchanged for N492 and N423, respectively.

The naira was exchanged at N305.6 to the dollar at the interbank.

Currency traders said that the weekly offering of foreign exchange to BDCs by the CBN was paying off and restoring stability to the exchange rate.

Aminu Gwadabe, the President of Association of Bureau de Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), said that he expected the naira to continue to appreciate in the coming weeks.

Mr. Gwadabe said that BDCs had taken measures to ensure that they would not run foul of the law in the foreign exchange market. (NAN)

Nigeria

Many Chibok Girls Radicalised, Married Off - Source

The Chibok community in Abuja has confirmed the identities of 73 of the 82 recently-released school girls, saying they… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.