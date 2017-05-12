Africa: Where to Unwind After Transform Africa Summit

analysis

As the Transform Africa Summit (TAS) comes to an end, we recommend some of the country's most interesting places and activities-from cool bars to great eateries and historic monuments.

Gorilla Trekking: There are only three options with regards to trekking the rare and endangered mountain gorillas. They exist only in Uganda, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. While in the country, visit Rwanda's Volcanoes National Park that consists of 125 square km of mountain forest and is home to these world famous beasts. The Volcanoes National Park is in Musanze District, approximately a two-hour drive from Kigali.

Akagera National Park: Akagera National Park is located in Eastern Rwanda, along the Tanzanian border. The park is creatively carved with a labyrinth of swamps that flow into River Akagera. It is characterised by the savannah landscape, and is home to over 500 different species of birds. A two-hour drive from Kigali is all it takes to reach this nature lover's paradise.

Nyungwe Forest's Canopy Walk: The Canopy Walk in Nyungwe forest located in southwest Rwanda is the first of its kind in the region. Hovering a hair-raising 50m (164ft) above the forest, the swaying pathway offers fantastic views across the rainforest canopy. The challenging walk is a breathtaking experience that you will never forget.

Cuisine: When it comes to food, Kigali has a variety of eateries that offer all sorts of cuisine from local to oriental and etcetera.

Do you fancy Lebanese, Italian, Chinese, Indian, Japanese, or French restaurants? Kigali has them all. Kigali also has a wide range of fast food joints like Mr. Chips and KGL Fast Food, among many others. We recommend deep fried fish, or brochettes or the highly popular akabenz (fried pork).

Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre: Visit the Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre in Gisozi and pay your respects to the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. You will also get to learn about the country's history. Out of Kigali, there are several other Genocide memorials you can visit, for example the Ntarama Memorial in the Eastern Province.

KLAB: A visit to one of the places that nurtures and breathes technology can be meaningful since the forum points at digital migration. The place provides an open space for IT entrepreneurs to collaborate and innovate.

Made in Rwanda: Rwanda offers a variety of designer products from our local designers. From Inzuki jewellery, accessories and interior décor, hand-made primarily from local materials, and House of Tayo designs that scream elegance and class with a strong sense of African heritage, to army-themed Haute Baso designs, you are guaranteed something truly Rwandan. Also check out the unique crafts from Uzuri K&Y, and several crafts shops like Caplaki Craft Village, Inganzo Gallery and African Gift corner for some souvenirs. Don't forget to try our famous Akabanga (pepper) and Agashya (juice).

Nightlife: As far as partying goes, Kigali has a couple of spots that you could try out. Laidback jazz performances are popular over the weekend but if jazz is not your thing, worry not. Kigali has many bars with DJ's that will keep you on your feet. Try out some nyama choma at any of these outdoor spots. Disco lovers should try out popular spots like K-Club in Nyarutarama and People Club in Kacyiru.

Art: The art scene in Kigali is small but growing. Each month sees new art shows and developments and the main reasons for this are the art studios which keep popping up. Ivuka and Inema are two of the more established galleries that host lots of great events. Yego Arts is another of the galleries located in Nyarutarama near the MTN Centre. Spend an hour or two looking through their galleries, watching the artists work, or just hanging out in their cool, friendly, spaces.

Movies: If you like movies then Century Cinema at Kigali City Towers is definitely the place for you. Catch Guardians of The Galaxy Vol.2 or Going in Style, among other movies they are screening.

Christocentric Worship at New Life Bible Church

New Life Bible Church is set to present a memorable evening of worship this Sunday May 14. The free event for all will feature gospel artistes such as Aime Uwimana, Rene Patrick, among other different worship leaders, choirs as well as pastors. It will start at 6pm and is expected to end at 9pm.

Kigali Night Run

Get your muscles ready for 5, 4 KM run this evening May 12, together with several Kigali city dwellers and sweat the night away. Starting point of the run is at the KBC roundabout from 7pm and registration is ongoing, free of charge.

Waka Warrior Obstacle Race

Waka Fitness Ltd presents the second edition of the Waka Warrior Obstacle Race on Saturday May 13. Get ready for fire, ice, barbed wire, and many more obstacles. Come participate or cheer on your favourite team in the fun yet challenging race at Masaka Farms. Don't leave your little ones behind as there will be an obstacle for the kids too.

Celebrate mothers

Pamper your mother on Mother's Day with a brunch fit for a queen this Sunday May 14 at several of Kigali's hangouts. Hôtel des Mille Collines will have a live music performance by Sound of Hills accompanied with a soft drink or a glass of red/white wine from their special wines of the day. Kigali Marriot Hotel will provide free access to the swimming pool for families, while mothers will get a rose and a glass of bubbly wine.