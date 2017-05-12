Tanzania: MPs Find Consensus in Cry for More Water

Dodoma — Members of Parliament have called for immediate measures to end water woes in the country, with majority of them suggesting universal access to the precious liquid.

The law makers unanimously agreed when debating the 2017/2018 budget estimates for water and irrigation that the government should put measures in place to have all people access water.

Among them was Bariad MP Andrew Chenge who pushed for the government to add levy in petrol fuel from 50/- to 100/- so that the money obtained could boost the water fund. Chenge argued during FY 2016/2017 budget, the government was advised to add a levy of petrol in each litre so as to obtain 158.5bn/-.

To date, each litre of diesel and petrol entering the local market is charged Sh50 which is injected to the water fund, but the MPs now wants it increased to Sh100. The former parliamentary budget committee chairman further suggested that the water problem should be taken as a serious matter, stressing that it faces many Tanzanians.

Other MPs from nearly all political parties pushed for the rewriting of the ministry's budget, saying it was too little to solve water problems across the country.

The Minister for Water and Irrigation, Engineer Gerson Lwenge on Wednesday asked Parliament to approve Sh672 billion for 2017/18, down from Sh979 billion for current financial year.

During debate, MPs from across the political divide were almost unanimous in asking the minister to implement President John Magufuli's pledge for water supply in the country as enshrined in the 2015 election manifesto aiming at relieving Tanzanians, especially women, from water woes.

The MPs also strongly suggested that the budget estimates for the 2017/18 be increased, if possible to match the ones for the current fiscal year.

Geita Rural lawmaker, Joseph Kasheku alias Msukuma said if the government disbursed funds as outlined in the budget, then there would be enough money to resolve the country's water woes.

Mr Msukuma said that the money allocated in the minister's budget speech was enough to end water woes but the problem was unprecedented delays in releasing the funds. In his contribution, Mkuranga MP, Abdallah Ulega (CCM) said it was high time to relieve women from torture they have been incurring in search for water.

Mr Jasson Rweikiza (Bukoba Rural -CCM) said if the government budget had increased from Sh29 trillion (2016/17) to Sh31 trillion (2017/18) why was the Water budget still decreasing from Sh900 billion down to Sh670billion.

"Water delivery is a very big problem in this country, especially in rural areas. It is not acceptable at all to deduct its budget, even if we have problems in disbursement of funds, the solution would be looking for new sources and the best option is to increase the water levy.

I suggest the budget should remain at a ratio of Sh900 billion," said Mr Rweikiza who doubles as a chairperson of CCM MPs. Mr Mattar Ali Salum (Shaurimoyo-CCM) suggested that when the levy is increased to 100/-, rural projects should receive 70/- and urban projects 30/-.

"Rural Tanzanians are suffering the most ... they need our urgent assistance and this is the only way we can help them," he said adding: "So far, the little that was injected into development for this financial year came from the water fund. If we increase the levy, we would also increase spectrum of the projects and reach many people."