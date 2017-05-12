Kenya: Mombasa County Appeals for Sh20bn to Address Flood Crisis

Mombasa County urgently needs Sh20 billion to address the flood crisis caused by heavy rains in pounding the region.

The floods has left hundreds of residents homeless and destroyed property worth millions.

According to Mr Taufiq Balala, the county transport and infrastructure executive officer, the county needs Sh20 billion to address the flood crisis in the town and the mainland areas of Changamwe, Mikindani, Jomvu, Kisauni and Nyali.

"To overcome floods during rainy season across the county, a 400 kilometre drainage system needs to be constructed," he said.

Speaking to the Nation on phone, Mr Balala said the county needs assistance from the national government and donors to address the crisis.

"At the moment, the County is facing financial constraints as our total annual budget is about Sh10 billion whereas we need Sh20 billion for the drainage system," he said.

However, Mr Balala said the county would spend the little financial resources for short term mitigation measures as it seeks substantial funding.

Residents of Changamwe, Kisauni, Likoni, Jomvu, parts of Mombasa Island and Nyali were affected by floods.

In Changamwe, at least 350 people were displaced by floods while more than 20 houses at Mishomoroni were submerged.

Flooding in the county has been blamed to poor drainage system.

Mr Balala said the available drainage system is about 100 kilometres.

He said the World Bank some years ago funded the construction of another drainage system covering a distance of 34kilometres at a cost of Sh1 billion.

He said some of the roads in the county were also destroyed by the floods.

"Most of the roads in the county are under Kenya National Highways Authority and Kenya Urban Roads Authority," he said.

Mr Balala said the roads function should be devolved to enable county governments address road problems.

Kenya National Highways Authority General Manager Jared Makori said they are unable to repair the affected roads due to the ongoing rains.

"We can only repair the roads after the rainy season," he said.

He said the authority is currently repairing roads that were cut off by floods in Kilifi and Kwale counties.