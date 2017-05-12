Tanzania: Halotel Director Taken to Court Over Sh459 Million

Dar es Salaam — Halotel director Mr Do Manh Hong was taken to Kisutu Magistrate's court on Wednesday, accused of economic sabotage and occasioning a loss of Sh459 million.

Halotel - Vietnam's largest mobile network operator, Viettel Mobile - started operations in the country in 2015.

It is the fourth largest operator after Vodacom, Tigo and Airtel with 8 per cent market share by the end of last year, according to Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA).

The company recently announced that it's eyeing third position before the end of the year.