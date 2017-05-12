Tanzania: No Let Up As Wassira Supporters Sustain Push to Unseat Bulaya

Dar es Salaam — Supporters of the former cabinet minister, Mr Steven Wassira, on Thursday told the Court of Appeal that Bunda Urban MP Esther Bulaya violated the Election Expenses Act for not submitting election budget when they advanced six argument to move the court to nullify the 2015 parliamentary election results in the constituency.

They cited other election irregularities as failure by the returning officer to invite Mr Wassira who vied on the ruling CCM to participate in vote tallying and shortcomings in the election result form.

The supporters submitted the arguments during the hearing of an appeal they lodged early this year to ask the highest court of the land to nullify the results that gave Ms Bulaya victory after a fiercely contested poll.

They are challenging decision of the High Court in Mwanza that in December last year upheld Bulaya's victory after dismissing an election petition they filed to oppose the election results.

Apart from Ms Bulaya, other respondent in the appeal are the Attorney General and Bunda District Executive Director, who was the returning officer of the constituency.

A panel of three justices of the Court of Appeal comprising of Mbarouk Mbarouk, Austine Mwarija and Rehema Mkuye presided over the appeal while the appellants were represented by advocated Constantine Mutalemwa and Yassin Membar.

The lawyers submitted that due to the irregularities which they pointed out in court yesterday, the 2015 parliamentary election for Bunda Urban cannot said to be free and fair, asking the court to nullify and order fresh election.

Mr Mutalemwa said an election result form number 24B showed, for instance, that registered voters were 164, 794 instead of 69, 369

"This is an error that affect the results, said Mr Mutalemwa, adding that a High Court judge who heard their case failed to consider that fact.

In a reply, counsel for Ms Bulaya Tundu Lissu said the appellant failed to call witnesses or tender evidence in court prove that Ms Bulaya failed to file her election budget as the law requires.

Mr Lissu also denied the argument that Mr Wassira was not informed to attend the tallying of votes. "Mr Wassira was invited and if he could not attend he had own reasons. Even though there were agents of his party in the process.

The court will deliver its judgment on notice.