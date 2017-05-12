Tanzania: Managing Tax Risks - Tax Cases Disposal Trend From 2001 to 2017

opinion

In this article, we glance at some interesting statistics on tax cases disposalby the Tax Revenue Appeals Board (TRAB) in Tanzania.

TRAB is a quasi-judicial institution under the Ministry of Finance mandated to hear and determine civil disputes arising from revenue laws administered bythe Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA).

Adjudication of tax disputes in Tanzania was unified in the year 2000 with enactment of the Tax Revenue Appeals Act, Cap 408. The Act creates a three-tier tax appeal process which starts with TRAB, then Tax Revenue Appeals Tribunal and finally the Court of Appeal. TRAB as the first tier has exclusive jurisdiction over tax disputes. Therefore, the statistics we are looking at relates to casesdisposed by TRAB.

In the report titled "Trend of Tax Appeals and Applications Disposal as of 3rd April 2017" which is available online at TRAB's website (www.trab.go.tz), the number of cases for the past 17 years reached 1,968 with amount in dispute totaling7.0 trillionshillings.

The report shows the number of cases filed with TRAB annually, the amounts involved and the way the cases have been disposed, into five categories:

Cases won by TRA: This category include all cases which TRA have won and those which were withdrawn, dismissed or struck out.

Of the 1,968 cases filed, TRA have so far won 728 cases (37per cent) amounting to about Sh1.2 trillion. But the cases won by TRA representonly 17 percent of the total amount for the period (17 years).

Cases won by Taxpayers: This category include all cases which taxpayers have won and thosewhich were allowed or granted.Of the 1,968 cases filed, taxpayers have so far won 479 cases (24 per cent) amounting to about Sh2.0 trillion. Again Sh1.1 trillion relates to cases disposed in 2016 alone. The cases won by taxpayers represent 28 per cent of the total amount for the period.

Cases partly allowed: This included all cases which taxpayers and TRA have won. That is both taxpayer and TRA have a part in the status of the case.Out of the 1,968 cases filed, 134 cases (7 per cent) amounting to Sh465 billion were partly allowed. The number of cases partly allowed represents 6 per cent of the total amount for the period.

Cases settled: This category includes all cases which the taxpayers and TRA have reached mutual agreement. Of the 1,968 cases filed, 138 cases amounting to about 108 billion shillings were resolved by mutual agreement. The 7 percent of number of cases settled represents2 percent of the amounts involved for the period.

Cases pending for determination: This category included all cases which are still waiting to be determined by TRAB. Cases which are pending for judgement or ruling, on mention or hearing stage, and all that are not yet cause listed are treated in this category. Out of the 1,968 cases filed, 489 cases (25 per cent) totaling Sh3.0 trillion are pending at the TRAB. The number of cases pending represents 43 per cent of the total amount for the period. Some pending cases go far back to 2007 but mostly are cases filed between 2013 and 2017 (474 cases).

Strikingly, 60 percent (about Sh4.2 trillion) of the Sh7 trillion disputes relates 322 cases filed in 2016. In 2015, 237 cases were filed amounting to Sh498 billion. What drove such huge numbers and amounts in 2016? Will the 2016 trend repeat in 2017? The report does not give immediate answers. Whether these numbers have anything to do with the new regime or other reasons beg a further enquiry.