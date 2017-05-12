Tanzania: PM - Cleanness Drive Shouldn't Disrupt Provision of Key Services

Dodoma — Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed local leaders to make sure that the weekly cleanliness campaign, which is held on the first Saturday of every month doesn't disrupt the provision of essential services such as health.

He issued the directive on Thursday morning, when responding to a question by Mkuranga MP Mr Abdallah Ulega (CCM). Mr Ulega sought to know the government stand on the exercise, which, according to him, has been disrupting THE provision of essential services.

Responding, Mr Majaliwa said the government had already directed local authorities to make sure that the exercise would not disrupt the provision of services.

After taking power in 2015 President John Magufuli directed wananchi to use the first Saturday of every month to clean their environment.