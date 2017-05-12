East Africa: Museveni Meets UK's Theresa May Over South Sudan, Somalia

Photo: PPU/Daily Monitor

President Museveni meets UK’s Theresa May over South Sudan, Somalia conflicts.

President Yoweri Museveni has met United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May at the sidelines of the International Conference on Somalia currently taking place at Lancaster House in London.

According to a statement issued by Ms Lindah Nabusayi, the presidential press secretary, the bilateral meeting between the two leaders focused mainly on the situation in Somalia and the conflict in South Sudan, which has generated close to a million refugees making it the second-largest refugee-hosting country in the world after Turkey.

The international conference on Somalia opens today in London and is organized under the auspices of the UK and the United Nations as part of efforts to put Somalia back on track.

The conference has brought together Heads of State and Government from across East Africa and other key partners, along with senior figures from international organisations.