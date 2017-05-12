Kenya: Mombasa Flood Victims Want to Be Relocated

Some Mombasa residents displaced by floods have asked the government to relocate them to safer areas.

The tenants in 20 houses, which have been marooned by the floods at Bengela slums in Mshomoroni said they do not have a place to go after their furniture, household items and clothes were destroyed by the rains.

Ms Abushiri Mwinyi Kai said he bought the land two years ago but it has turned out to be unsafe.

"I lost everything after the place flooded. I never knew this plot was once a quarry," said Mr Kai.

He asked the county government to resettle them elsewhere.

Most of the residents have been left homeless after their houses were submerged.

At Bombolulu estate, Aisha Emoni who claims her property worth Sh1.2 million was destroyed by floods is calling upon the government to help the victims.

"I bought this land not knowing when it rains it gets this ugly. This is my investments but I am now suffering," she said.