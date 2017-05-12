11 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Mombasa Flood Victims Want to Be Relocated

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: PHOTOESSAY: Flooding Brings Death and Destruction to Kenya - PHOTOS

A pupil at Abori Primary School in Taita Taveta county crosses a muddy section to reach her classroom on May 10, 2017.

By Winnie Atieno

Some Mombasa residents displaced by floods have asked the government to relocate them to safer areas.

The tenants in 20 houses, which have been marooned by the floods at Bengela slums in Mshomoroni said they do not have a place to go after their furniture, household items and clothes were destroyed by the rains.

Ms Abushiri Mwinyi Kai said he bought the land two years ago but it has turned out to be unsafe.

"I lost everything after the place flooded. I never knew this plot was once a quarry," said Mr Kai.

He asked the county government to resettle them elsewhere.

Most of the residents have been left homeless after their houses were submerged.

At Bombolulu estate, Aisha Emoni who claims her property worth Sh1.2 million was destroyed by floods is calling upon the government to help the victims.

"I bought this land not knowing when it rains it gets this ugly. This is my investments but I am now suffering," she said.

More on This

Mombasa County Appeals for Sh20bn to Address Flood Crisis

Mombasa County urgently needs Sh20 billion to address the flood crisis caused by heavy rains in pounding the region. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.