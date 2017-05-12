On her 34th day of continuous incarceration, Makerere University research fellow Dr Stella Nyanzi on Wednesday regained her freedom after being released on bail by Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court.

Dr Nyanzi was released from Luzira Prison on a non-cash bail of Shs10m, ending a month's uncertainty and anxiety about when she would be out of jail.

Prior to her arrest, Dr Nyanzi had been in the lime light for making scathing attacks on the First Lady and Minister of Education Janet Museveni, deriding her over the ministry's failure to provide sanitary towels to all girls in public schools.

Dr Nyanzi also lashed out at Ms Museveni for telling parents not to take their children to school using boda boda motorcycles as a means of transport.

On return, Nyanzi expressed her gratitude at being out of the "state's belly of brutality", thanking her lawyers, family and friends who stood by her.

What a delight to be out of the ugly belly of the state's brutality! Luzira Women's Prison will forever hold a dear place in my heart. I made friends with prisoners. Thirty-three days of wearing the sickening yellow uniform, sleeping on a thin mattress spread on the cement floor - alongside sixty other in-mates in my ward, the nightmare of shitting in a flooding pit latrine, surveillance, interrogation, the works...

I am glad to be home with family and friends who love me. I am loved. I am grateful to be loved. All the days I was locked up in Uganda's beastly prison, I was upheld by love from near and far. I thank you all for the love. Freedom smells lovely when among loved ones.

My lawyers and legal team kept my winning spirit up. My sureties restored my hope in humanity. All my visitors in prison inspired me not to give up. The public press media and the social media fraternities kept the fire burning. Human rights activists, feminists, queers, journalists, cartoonists, comedians, musicians, artists, scholars, researchers, foreign missions, and all my allies who stood tall and proud in solidarity with me, I thank you.

Nyanzi wrote on her Facebook timeline

Dr Nyanzi is facing two charges of cyber related crimes. She was charged last month for referring to President Museveni as a "pair of buttocks" which the State says is offensive. Dr Nyanzi denies using any offensive language against the President.

She will return to court on May 25 when her lawyers will respond to the State's application seeking to have Dr Nyanzi subjected to a mental test to determine her sanity.