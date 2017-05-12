Photo: Premium Times

President Muhammadu Buhari with Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari treats him like a son.

Mr. Osinbajo, 60, said this at the palace of the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumin Usman, during a visit to the state for the inauguration of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Clinic.

Laolu Akande, the spokesperson to the Acting President, made this known in a series of tweets posted on his verified Twitter handle, @akandeoj.

Mr. Akande quoted the Acting President as saying, "I feel very much at home in Katsina . More so , because this is the state of the President who has taken me as a brother.

"In fact, the President has taken me as a son in the way he treats me."

Mr. Buhari, 74, had on Sunday travelled to the United Kingdom in furtherance of his medical treatment.

According to Mr. Akande, the acting president also commended Mr. Buhari for giving him opportunities to serve, with the amount of responsibilities assigned to him.

"The amount of responsibilities President Buhari has given me shows he seriously believes we can live together as brothers," Mr. Osinbajo said.

"I pray the Lord will preserve our President to continue to lead as the nation has voted him to do . He seriously believes in Nigerian unity," he added.

Mr. Osinbajo also restated the Nigerian government's commitment to ensuring that it facilitates conducive business environment across the country, adding that on Thursday, the Corporate Affairs Commission succeeded in registering three companies within two hours.