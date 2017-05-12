12 May 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Treats Me Like a Son - Osinbajo‎

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
President Muhammadu Buhari with Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo
By Oladeinde Olawoyin

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari treats him like a son.

Mr. Osinbajo, 60, said this at the palace of the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumin Usman, during a visit to the state for the inauguration of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Clinic.

Laolu Akande, the spokesperson to the Acting President, made this known in a series of tweets posted on his verified Twitter handle, @akandeoj.

Mr. Akande quoted the Acting President as saying, "I feel very much at home in Katsina . More so , because this is the state of the President who has taken me as a brother.

"In fact, the President has taken me as a son in the way he treats me."

Mr. Buhari, 74, had on Sunday travelled to the United Kingdom in furtherance of his medical treatment.

According to Mr. Akande, the acting president also commended Mr. Buhari for giving him opportunities to serve, with the amount of responsibilities assigned to him.

"The amount of responsibilities President Buhari has given me shows he seriously believes we can live together as brothers," Mr. Osinbajo said.

"I pray the Lord will preserve our President to continue to lead as the nation has voted him to do . He seriously believes in Nigerian unity," he added.

Mr. Osinbajo also restated the Nigerian government's commitment to ensuring that it facilitates conducive business environment across the country, adding that on Thursday, the Corporate Affairs Commission succeeded in registering three companies within two hours.

Nigeria

Many Chibok Girls Radicalised, Married Off - Source

The Chibok community in Abuja has confirmed the identities of 73 of the 82 recently-released school girls, saying they… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.